Best Of East Iceland 2018: Must-See Spot

The Eastfjords of Iceland are, geographically, one of the oldest areas of the country, and the furthest from the capital. The mountains slump diagonally into the sea, creating a beautiful and distinctive landscape. Many of the winding fjords are cut off from Route One, which runs inland, but for the relatively few tourists who make it, they contain interesting little towns and tucked-away villages with many interesting and eccentric sights, stops, bars and shops.

Must-See Spot Borgarfjörður Eystri “Borgarfjörður Eystri is not to be missed,” said the panel. This remote fjord is home to the tiny fishing village of Bakkagerði, surrounded by beautiful mountains. Just outside the village, “The puffin colony at Hafnarhólmi is the best place to come and see these colourful birds up close,” said the panel. “In early summer there are hundreds of them all over the place and they are so relaxed that you can almost reach out and cuddle them.” Runner-Up: Teigarhorn Near Djúpivógur This tucked away nature area lies close to Djúpivogur in Berufjörður, conveniently just off Route One. “It’s a geosite where you find zeolites that look like diamonds,” said the panel. “There’s a very old farm—one of the first female photographers in Iceland lived there. They had a great mineral collection there, but they were robbed—they are slowly assembling a new collection.” Please don’t take any rocks with you: the area is protected. Runner-Up: Hvalnesviti Near Höfn This humble, wind-whipped lighthouse, just down a dirt track close to Route One, is located in a spot of amazing natural beauty. Look in any direction and you’ll see towering, jagged mountains, black beaches, and the sea crashing in, creating a mist across the area. You’ll leave feeling fresh, with the taste of sea salt lingering on your lips.

