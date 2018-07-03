Best Of East Iceland 2018: Best Tour

The Eastfjords of Iceland are, geographically, one of the oldest areas of the country, and the furthest from the capital. The mountains slump diagonally into the sea, creating a beautiful and distinctive landscape. Many of the winding fjords are cut off from Route One, which runs inland, but for the relatively few tourists who make it, they contain interesting little towns and tucked-away villages with many interesting and eccentric sights, stops, bars and shops.

Best Tour Norðurfjörður Boating Neskaupstaður Neskaupstaður is Iceland’s easternmost town, making it the perfect place to take a boat trip out around the Eastfjords. You’ll get a seaborne view of the various peninsulas, coves and inlets that make up Iceland’s eastern coast, revealing the landscape from a different perspective, and there’s a chance of seeing whales, too. Neskaupstaður also has a variety of other options if the sea is rough, such as hiking and horse-riding. Runner-Up: Horseback riding Húsey Horseback riding is always fun when the conditions are nice, and at Húsey you’ll get an added bonus. The horse-riding route here runs along the seaside, passing a seal colony. So as well as getting some fresh air and taking in the majestic landscapes of east Iceland at a gentle pace, you can do some horseback seal-spotting too. Runner-Up: Sea Angling Breiðdalsvík Whether or not you’re an experienced fisherman, you’ll enjoy the sea angling day trip that leaves from the small town of Breiðalsvík. With the equipment provided, you’ll see seabirds, seals and puffins while you fish on the islands around the fjord. The tour ends at Hotel Bláfell, where the catch will be cooked for dinner.

You can buy a copy of the full Best Of Iceland 2018 magazine—an essential guide to having fun in Iceland—here, posted worldwide. We also have a Special Offer double-pack that also includes our Best Of Reykjavík magazine, about places to eat, see, swim, visit, and shop in the country’s capital city, here.