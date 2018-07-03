Best Of East Iceland 2018: Best Meal

The Eastfjords of Iceland are, geographically, one of the oldest areas of the country, and the furthest from the capital. The mountains slump diagonally into the sea, creating a beautiful and distinctive landscape. Many of the winding fjords are cut off from Route One, which runs inland, but for the relatively few tourists who make it, they contain interesting little towns and tucked-away villages with many interesting and eccentric sights, stops, bars and shops.

Best Meal Havarí Berufjörður Havarí, a farm in Beirufjörður has a lot going on. The proprietors, Svavar & Berglind, run a hostel, organic farm, veggie snack factory, and a café and concert venue in the summer months (open April-September). They serve their very own veggie “Bulsur” sausages plus other tasty meals in the café which is within a renovated sheep house. Concerts happen roughly every second weekend, with some great Icelandic acts coming through. “Everything is tasty and organic,” said the panel. “They’re doing super nice work.” Runner-Up: Norð Austur & Skaftfell Seyðisfjörður Norð Austur is possibly the best sushi place in Iceland, immaculately prepared using incredibly fresh fish, and beautifully presented. They’re only open in summer, and they’re sometimes booked out, so check ahead. But fear not if you miss out—just down the road is the Skaftfell gallery, coffee house and pizzeria, which serves mouth-watering pizzas all year round. Runner-Up: Klausturkaffi Miðvangur 2, Egilsstaðir There are so many great eastern eateries that it was hard to choose, but the lunch buffet at Klausturkaffi—located in the charming and historic Skriðuklaustur cultural centre—met with particular praise. “They have a great selection of dishes made out of local ingredients,” said the panel, “and with local traditions at heart.”

