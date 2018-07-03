Best Of East Iceland 2018: Best Hike

The Eastfjords of Iceland are, geographically, one of the oldest areas of the country, and the furthest from the capital. The mountains slump diagonally into the sea, creating a beautiful and distinctive landscape. Many of the winding fjords are cut off from Route One, which runs inland, but for the relatively few tourists who make it, they contain interesting little towns and tucked-away villages with many interesting and eccentric sights, stops, bars and shops.

Best Hike: Stórurð Borgarfjörður eystri Beginning near Borgarfjörður Eystri, this lengthy hike got glowing praise from the panel. Translating as “Giant Boulders,” the route takes 2.5 hours each way, passing lava formations, bright ponds, and the huge tuff boulders from which it gets its name. “After enjoying the up-close view of Dyrfjöll—or the “Door Mountains”—you pass the incredible giant boulders of Stórurð. You can return via a different route. The nearby Stapavík offers an easier alternative with some nice sea cliffs and the remains of commercial activities in the last century to gaze upon.” It’s only open in summer, so check ahead. Advanced Option: Seyðisfjörður to Borgarfjörður This adventurous three-day route will take you through the Víknaslóðir “abandoned fjörds,” past various weathered churches and tiny settlements. There are huts and camping places along the way, and you’ll pass some spectacular and remote mountains, cliffs and fjords before arriving in Seyðisfjörður. It’s a serious hike, so do some research first. Easy Option: Hallormsstaðaskógur On the other end of the spectrum is a light, free-form hike through the lakeside forest of Hallormstaðurskógar. You can park and explore Iceland’s biggest forest, characterised by gushing streams, tucked away cabins, views over Lake Lagarfljót, and the famously picturesque and mild-weathered Atlavík camping ground.

More Best Of Iceland Awards

