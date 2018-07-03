Best Of East Iceland 2018: Best Bar

The Eastfjords of Iceland are, geographically, one of the oldest areas of the country, and the furthest from the capital. The mountains slump diagonally into the sea, creating a beautiful and distinctive landscape. Many of the winding fjords are cut off from Route One, which runs inland, but for the relatively few tourists who make it, they contain interesting little towns and tucked-away villages with many interesting and eccentric sights, stops, bars and shops.

Best Bar Beljandi Brewery Sólvellir 23, Breiðdalsvík The tiny seaside town of Breiðdalsvík is located on Route One between Djúpivogur and Stöðvarfjörður, and it’s the perfect place to stop off for some refreshments thanks to the Beljandi bar and brewery. “They have their own beer on tap, which is brewed downstairs,” said the panel. “Upstairs, there’s a nice bar with a pool table. They have funny opening hours in the winter, so check ahead, but in summer they’re open every evening.” Runner-Up: Já Sæll Borgarfjörður Eystri This bar is “probably the most active live music venue in East Iceland,” said the panel. “It’s usually open until the locals want to sleep, which is often quite late. It’s a place where everybody knows your name—or, at least, they will by the end night.” Newcomer: Tehúsið Kaupvangur 17, Egilsstaðir Our panel has great expectations for this freshly opened hostel bar in the eastern capital of Egilsstaðir. “They have big plans to run concerts there,” said one panellist. “It will be like a Kex Hostel of the East, but smaller of course.” We’ll watch with interest!

