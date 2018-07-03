Best Of East Iceland 2018: Best Accommodation

The Eastfjords of Iceland are, geographically, one of the oldest areas of the country, and the furthest from the capital. The mountains slump diagonally into the sea, creating a beautiful and distinctive landscape. Many of the winding fjords are cut off from Route One, which runs inland, but for the relatively few tourists who make it, they contain interesting little towns and tucked-away villages with many interesting and eccentric sights, stops, bars and shops.

Best Accommodation Wilderness Centre Fljótsdalur Visiting the Wilderness Centre in Fljótsdalur is like stepping back in time, and you can stay in the past overnight by booking at the Baðstofa. “It has wonderful communal sleeping quarters that are set up just like they used to be for hundreds of years,” said the panel, “only with electricity, soft mattresses and access to hot showers.” The hosts, Denni and Arna, offer a warm welcome, and there are lots of activities on offer: an exhibition, horse riding, highland hikes, and stargazing complete with marshmallows, an open fire, and a telescope. Runner-Up: Fosshotel Fáskrúðsfjörður Fáskrúðsfjörður This quaint hotel is in a beautiful old building that was once a hospital in this “French town” of the East. There’s a museum about the town’s heritage, a good restaurant with French wines, and old-style, cosy rooms with a lot of atmosphere. “It feels more connected to Iceland than the newbuild Nordic-minimal hotels,” said the panel. Runner-Up: Hostel Hafaldan Seyðisfjörður Another grand old hospital-turned-hotel is Hafaldan, a cavernous hostel with a relaxed vibe, located in the heart of the beautiful seaside town of Seyðisfjörður. “It’s beautifully converted, with a great open-plan kitchen, and nice views of the mountains,” said the panel. “It now also has a sauna in the basement.”

