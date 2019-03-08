Best Of Reykjavik 2019: Hidden Gem - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Icelandic style and design has escalated in scope over recent years, with an ensuing explosion of local stores. While high prices mean that you probably aren’t going to be going on a shopping spree in Reykjavík, there are plenty of unique products to be found that are worth your hard-earned cash. From obscure rarities by long-broken-up Icelandic bands to the perfect vintage hand-knitted lópapeysa, here’s your essential guide to shopping in Reykjavík. Remember to make responsible financial decisions. Good luck out there.

Hidden Gem Nexus Nóatún 17

Size-wise, Nexus is more flagship than hidden gem, but it’s still off the beaten path for downtown rats and those visiting Iceland. A local hub for the culture surrounding comics, sci-fi, role-playing games, table-top games, and everything related, the panel credits Nexus with encouraging geekdom to flourish in Iceland. “Nexus has built an empire and created a culture,” said the panel. “And it all started with a small, nerdy specialist shop.” Nowadays, they have Warhammer, Manga, D&D, movie screenings, and much more. “To be honest,” one panellist said. “I’ve read many Grapevine Best of Reykjavík awards, and always wondered: where is Nexus?” Runner-Up: S/K/E/K/K Hofsvallagata 16

S/K/E/K/K’s offbeat selection features a mixture of unusual, eclectic home decor and collectible high end design products. Tucked away in an unassuming spot in downtown Reykjavík, you could walk past and never know it was there. “Everything they have is so well-chosen,” said the panel. Runner-Up: Geisladiskabúð Valda Laugavegur 64

Valda is by far the most obscure shop in the city. “They’ve been around forever and have never changed,” one panel member said. From old gameboy games to bootleg metal cassettes to DVD seasons of shows long cancelled, this packed-to-the-brim gem is full of curiosities. Previous Winners 2018: Hyalin Reykjavík

