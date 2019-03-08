Best Of Reykjavik 2019: Best Secondhand Shop - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Icelandic style and design has escalated in scope over recent years, with an ensuing explosion of local stores. While high prices mean that you probably aren’t going to be going on a shopping spree in Reykjavík, there are plenty of unique products to be found that are worth your hard-earned cash. From obscure rarities by long-broken-up Icelandic bands to the perfect vintage hand-knitted lópapeysa, here’s your essential guide to shopping in Reykjavík. Remember to make responsible financial decisions. Good luck out there.

Best Secondhand Shop Hertex Garðastræti 6

A true-blue second-hand shop, you never know what you’re going to find at this Salvation Army outlet. “Their selection is bizarre, the prices are fair, and the service is amazing,” raved the panel. “The ladies there will help you so much.” The stark store, covered with clothes of all shapes and colours, is a delight for all senses that’ll have you alternating between, “Who would throw that away?” to “Who would buy that?” Each of the panellists had found something spectacular there, or at least something with a good story. Get ready to start digging. Runner-Up: Spúútnik Laugavegur 28 & Kringlan

More of a downtown boutique than a second-hand store, Spúútnik’s well-curated selection has defined 101 Reykjavík style for almost a generation. With most pieces being imported from abroad, expect top quality streetwear brands, fur jackets, and everything you see your favourite Instagram influencer wearing…before they’re wearing it. Runner-Up: Stefánsbúð/P3 Ingólfsstræti 2b

Stefánsbúð/P3’s selection of second-hand is radically different than those at other Reykjavík vintage locales. Their rack of old high-end designer clothing is unlike what you’ll find anywhere else in the city. “For me, I don’t want old clothes, I want vintage pieces,” one panellist explains. “They’re doing something different and it’s beautiful.” Previous Winners 2018: Fatamarkaðurinn

