Best Of Reykjavik 2019: Best Record Store - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Icelandic style and design has escalated in scope over recent years, with an ensuing explosion of local stores. While high prices mean that you probably aren’t going to be going on a shopping spree in Reykjavík, there are plenty of unique products to be found that are worth your hard-earned cash. From obscure rarities by long-broken-up Icelandic bands to the perfect vintage hand-knitted lópapeysa, here’s your essential guide to shopping in Reykjavík. Remember to make responsible financial decisions. Good luck out there.

Best Record Store Reykjavík Records Klapparstígur 35

Reykjavík Records is a haven created by music nerds, for music nerds. Presenting the best of the Icelandic and international scenes, every piece has been meticulously curated to ensure that you’re getting the crème de la crème of music, be it contemporary or classic. The real beauty of the shop, though, comes from its workers—local musicians, DJs, and tastemakers who’ll give you a customised experience. While the panel contained everyone from LP collectors to casual listeners, they all had positive tales about the store. As one panel member put it: “There’s no place like Reykjavík Records.” Runner-Up: 12 Tónar Skólavörðustígur 15

12 Tónar is known for its choice selection of local music and old rarities. Run by an Icelandic label, those working there are so knowledgeable about the scene they’ll hand select records based on your taste. In the basement, couches with CD players and headphones provide a cosy listening location. Runner-Up: Lucky Records Rauðarárstígur 10



You can pretty much guarantee Lucky Records will have at least one record in any genre. Packed to the brim with everything from techno to reggae, you could easily spend a whole afternoon crate digging in this grungy, punky shop. “Make sure to look under the tables for the old selections,” one panel member urged. Previous Winners 2018: Reykjavík Record Shop

2017: Lucky Records

2015-2016: Reykjavík Record Shop

2013-2014: Lucky Records



