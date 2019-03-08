Best Of Reykjavik 2019: Best Place To Buy A Wool Sweater - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Icelandic style and design has escalated in scope over recent years, with an ensuing explosion of local stores. While high prices mean that you probably aren’t going to be going on a shopping spree in Reykjavík, there are plenty of unique products to be found that are worth your hard-earned cash. From obscure rarities by long-broken-up Icelandic bands to the perfect vintage hand-knitted lópapeysa, here’s your essential guide to shopping in Reykjavík. Remember to make responsible financial decisions. Good luck out there.

Best Place To Buy A Wool Sweater Handprjónasambandið Skólavörðustígur 19

Many Icelandic wool sweaters, or lopapeysa, are mass-produced outside of Iceland and shipped back in for sale. So where to find the real-deal? The answer is Handprjónasambandið, Iceland’s hand-knitting association. Stacked from floor to ceiling with cosy woolly goodness, the store offers sweaters, gloves and more, in every colour of the rainbow. If that’s not enough, it often plays host to delightful Icelandic ladies who will knit and gossip right before your very eyes. How’s that for an authentic experience? Runner-Up: Rauði Krossinn Laugavegur 12 & 116 & Skólavörðustígur 12

The Red Cross is not only the cheapest option for a lópapeysa, but it’s also one of the more unusual. “It’s very old Iceland. You search around and you feel like you’re getting someone’s Grandpa’s sweater,” one panel member says, before smiling. “And you are. It’s lovely” Runner-Up: Farmers Market Hólmaslóð 2 & Laugavegur 37

For a more stylish take on the Icelandic sweater, look no further than Farmers & Friends. Their designs update the traditional lópapeysa into a fitted and distinctly high-street getup. Pair it with fitted trousers and heels and you’ll blend in at any Scandinavian fashion event. Previous Winners 2016-2018: Handprjónasambandið

2015: Red Cross

2014: Handprjónasambandið



