Best Of Reykjavik 2019: Best Jewellery Shop - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Icelandic style and design has escalated in scope over recent years, with an ensuing explosion of local stores. While high prices mean that you probably aren’t going to be going on a shopping spree in Reykjavík, there are plenty of unique products to be found that are worth your hard-earned cash. From obscure rarities by long-broken-up Icelandic bands to the perfect vintage hand-knitted lópapeysa, here’s your essential guide to shopping in Reykjavík. Remember to make responsible financial decisions. Good luck out there.

Orrifinn was decided, unanimously and almost instantaneously, by the panel as the best jewellery shop in Reykjavík. There was no debate. The beloved storeroom presents sensual, raw, detailed and carefully crafted pieces that manage at once to be timeless while still distinctly modern. “Were I to get engaged or married, this is where I would buy the ring, no question,” one panellist exclaimed. “There’s no other place doing what they do, and it’s very trendy and well-made.” Runner-Up: Hildur Hafstein Klapparstígur 40

Slightly hippy, full of mystical symbols and teaming with craftsmanship, Hildur Hafstein has created a niche all her own in the Icelandic jewellery community. “Her works are very Egyptian and spiritual,” one panellist explained. Her shop, tucked away just off Skólavörðustígur, is chock full of long, delicate necklaces, textured horns and gorgeous stones. Runner-Up: Aurum Bankastræti 4

Aurum has been a mainstay of Icelandic jewellery for years. “You can always go in and find something,” one panel member said. “It’s very Icelandic and very much based in Icelandic culture and nature,” they continued. New collections pop up often, so make sure to stop by for a new look if you haven’t been by recently. Previous Winners 2018: Orrifinn

