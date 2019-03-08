Best Of Reykjavik 2019: Best Homeware Shop - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Icelandic style and design has escalated in scope over recent years, with an ensuing explosion of local stores. While high prices mean that you probably aren’t going to be going on a shopping spree in Reykjavík, there are plenty of unique products to be found that are worth your hard-earned cash. From obscure rarities by long-broken-up Icelandic bands to the perfect vintage hand-knitted lópapeysa, here’s your essential guide to shopping in Reykjavík. Remember to make responsible financial decisions. Good luck out there.

Best Homeware Shop Geysir Heima Skólavörðustígur 16

If you’re into Scandinavian style, you should probably grab an inhaler before entering Geysir’s Skólavörðustígur homeware shop. From its iconic wool blankets to woodsy scented candles to minimalist glassware, the store contains a diverse and tasteful selection of Nordic style that’s bound to energise you. For a break from the stimulation, head down to their basement exhibition space. As one panel member put it: “Geysir is a part of Reykjavík, and everything they do, they get it right.” Runner-Up: Epal Harpa & Skeifan 6

Epal has been a mainstay of the Reykjavík design scene for more than 30 years. “They are the only one that sells Scandinavian style like this, and I am at the age where I want to collect pieces for my home,” one panel member explains. “For selection and price, Epal is the best place for that.” Runner-Up: NORR11 Hverfisgata 18A

NORR11 is expensive, but even if you can’t afford it, the shop is worth a trip for the inspiration. The showroom presents works from a multitude of Nordic designers. “It’s like an art gallery at times,” one panellist says. “I go in there and leave with so many ideas for projects.” Previous Winners 2018: Geysir Heima

