Best Of Reykjavik 2019: Best Goddamn Store - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Icelandic style and design has escalated in scope over recent years, with an ensuing explosion of local stores. While high prices mean that you probably aren’t going to be going on a shopping spree in Reykjavík, there are plenty of unique products to be found that are worth your hard-earned cash. From obscure rarities by long-broken-up Icelandic bands to the perfect vintage hand-knitted lópapeysa, here’s your essential guide to shopping in Reykjavík. Remember to make responsible financial decisions. Good luck out there.

Best Goddamn Store Fischer Fischersund 3

For most categories, one of the first questions out of the mouths of panel members was “does Fischer qualify?” From packaging-free shampoo, to frequent art openings, to a special perfume section, the store—which has only been around for around one year—serves up a sensory, highly aesthetic shopping adventure. “They are paving the way for a new type of store in Reykjavík,” the panel determined, praising the stores out-of-the-box thinking, and their careful focus on customer experience. “This is a place I barely want to mention,” one panellist continued. “It’s so good I don’t want it to win and get crowded!” Runner-Up: Góði Hirðirinn Fellsmúli 28

Góði Hirðirinn, or “The Good Shepherd,” looks like a cross between a stylish hoarders house and an eclectic garage sale. Take an afternoon to rummage around this Aladdin’s cave in search of hidden gems, which could be anything from old Icelandic books to blue leather armchairs to a bag of old toys. Runner-Up: Drekinn Njálsgata 23

“Drekinn is the last ‘sjoppa’ in 101 Reykjavík,” one panellist declared. “It hasn’t changed over the years, but it has remained relevant.” This grungy convenience store/vape palace/bodega/hamburger joint is a remnant of pre-tourism Reykjavík. “That hamburger smell really takes you back,” they concluded. “I hope it always stays the same.” Previous Winners 2018: Húrra Reykjavík

2017: Krónan

2016: Bónus



You can buy a copy of the full Best Of Reykjavík 2019 magazine—an essential guide to having fun in Reykjavík—here, posted worldwide. We also have a Special Offer double-pack that also includes our Best Of Iceland magazine, about places to eat, see, swim, shop and stay, all around the country, here.