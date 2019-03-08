Best Of Reykjavik 2019: Best Clothing Store - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Icelandic style and design has escalated in scope over recent years, with an ensuing explosion of local stores. While high prices mean that you probably aren’t going to be going on a shopping spree in Reykjavík, there are plenty of unique products to be found that are worth your hard-earned cash. From obscure rarities by long-broken-up Icelandic bands to the perfect vintage hand-knitted lópapeysa, here’s your essential guide to shopping in Reykjavík. Remember to make responsible financial decisions. Good luck out there.

Best Clothing Store Húrra Reykjavík Hverfisgata 50 & 78

“They single-handedly changed the scene and changed 101 Reykjavík,” the panel said of Húrra Reykjavík. From their inception only two years ago, the store has cemented itself as the go-to locale for the trendiest foreign streetwear brands. Each of their locations—one for men and one for women—have stayed relevant, always on brand with the latest trends and always selling lines you never thought you’d see in the city. They are also credited for spurring a sneakerhead scene in the city—one that got so crazy that teenage boys actually slept outside during the last Yeezy release. Yes, that actually happened. Runner-Up: Geysir Skólavörðustígur 7 & 16

You can’t talk about shopping in Reykjavík without mentioning Geysir. Chock-full of elegant woollen staple pieces, the store has striking billboards dotted around the town depicting an old world, arcadian vision of Iceland—pick something up and feel that halcyon fantasy in your day to day urban existence. Runner-Up: Newcomer: Kvartýra №49 Laugavegur 49

This minimalistic, Bauhaus-esque spot took the Icelandic fashion scene by storm upon opening in 2018, with its eclectic streetwear selection. “They have designers that no one else has, designers that you wouldn’t know before going there,” said the panel. “I love them—I really hope they last.” Previous Winners 2018: Kvenfataverzlun Kormáks & Skjaldar

2017: Húrra Reykjavík



