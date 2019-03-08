Best Of Reykjavik 2019: Best Bookstore - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Icelandic style and design has escalated in scope over recent years, with an ensuing explosion of local stores. While high prices mean that you probably aren’t going to be going on a shopping spree in Reykjavík, there are plenty of unique products to be found that are worth your hard-earned cash. From obscure rarities by long-broken-up Icelandic bands to the perfect vintage hand-knitted lópapeysa, here’s your essential guide to shopping in Reykjavík. Remember to make responsible financial decisions. Good luck out there.

Category Bóksala Stúdenta Sæmundargata 4

Located within the main building of Háskóli Íslands, this university bookstore runs the gamut from speciality academic texts to classics, new fiction, notebooks and much more. “They have everything you need there and you often end up picking up new books as you’re walking around,” one panel member explained. Another plus? The on-site coffee shop serves up what are potentially the fairest priced coffees in town, as does the Háskóli Íslands cafeteria next door. Runner-Up: Bókin Klapparstígur 25-27

Bókin is not a shop one goes to for the newest, best-seller releases. No, it’s a collectors-only locale made to wander around and dig through. “It’s an adventure. It’s chaotic. There are definitely ghosts in there,” one panel member said. “You walk around and wait for something to call out to you.” Runner-Up: Books In The Back Freyjugata 1

Reykjavík’s only dedicated art book shop is located in the back of the Harbinger gallery. Stocked with a well-curated selection of independent and self-published pieces, it fills a much needed gap in the Reykjavík scene. Stop by for everything from the newest Icelandic poetry to local children’s books. Previous Winners 2018: Bókin

