Save The Date: 4 Places For Your Perfect Date In Reykjavík - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Dating in Reykjavík is straight-up weird. People here bump into each other around town so often that’s it’s barely necessary to arrange anything, leading to a laissez-faire “see you around the block!” vibe that can seem bewildering to outsiders and incomers. Dates do still happen, though. So whether you want an easygoing spot for a chill chat, a bustley environment to meet a Tinder maybe, or a secluded booth for a third date, here are our Best Of panels’ date place suggestions.

Hlemmur Mathöll

Laugavegur 107

Iceland’s first food hall is great for dates. There are plenty of people buzzing around, giving it a relaxed, social feeling, and there are plenty of options — you can get some wine at Kröst, pick up some spicy tacos if you’re unafraid of salsa mishaps, or have a cocktail or a natural wine from SKÁL. “You’re in public without feeling like you’re being watched by everyone,” said the panel. “And if you do see people you know, it’s informal enough that they won’t start texting everyone gossip in five minutes flat.”

Port 9

Veghúsastígur 9

Our drinking panel sang the praises of tucked away wine bar Port 9, which also wins the Best Wine Bar award. It can be a bit loud and crowded at peak hours, but if you’re there on a weeknight it’s “a cosy, intimate, secret-feeling place to have a glass of wine and a conversation, hidden away from everyone.”

“It feels like an old Art Deco gangsters paradise.”

Spánski

Ingólfsstræti 8

“I like to go somewhere I don’t go usually,” was a common refrain among our panellists. “You don’t wanna run into everyone you know when you’re trying to have a date.” With this as a date place key criteria, basement wine bar Spánski is perfect. “There’s no chance you’ll see anyone you know there, you can always get a seat, and they have tapas and nice Spanish wine.”

Bíó Paradís

Hverfisgata 52

A movie might sound a bit cliché for a lovey-dovey outing, but Bíó Paradís is no ordinary theatre. Forgoing blockbusters and other mainstream releases, the beloved cinema offers the best of the international scene along with cult screenings, weekly horror nights, and Friday parties. Choose between an obscure Polish flick or a sing-along Rocky Horror screening and cuddle up with your hubby surrounded by soft lighting and lush red velvet curtains. If you like the film, you’ll have lots to talk about afterwards. Or, if your blind dates complains about the lack of superheroes in said picture, you can always peace out to one of the bars nearby.