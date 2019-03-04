Best Of Reykjavik 2019: Best Cinema - The Reykjavik Grapevine

So, you’ve shopped in the shops, drank the drinks, and eaten all the foods. And whilst those things are all super fun, culture and the outdoors are the missing pieces of the puzzle for a perfect trip. Whether it’s a gleaming museum or a grimy artist-run gallery, a springtime hike or a trip to try and glimpse the aurora, here’s where to do it.

Best Cinema Bíó Paradís Hverfisgata 52

Bíó Paradís is THE local cinema. They shows alternative films in many different languages whilst also screening blockbusters. They have many special screenings (party screenings, cult classics, or worst film series,) there’s always the smell of popcorn when you enter (their popcorn machine, Kamilla, just turned twenty), and they have always have great music playing, which makes it a great place to just hang out in general. The great staff serve beer, pizza and sweets, the posters are made by local artists… the list is endless. Runner-Up: Smárabíó Hagasmári 1, Kópavogur

Situated in one of Reykjavík’s shopping malls (the one that looks like a phallus from above), Smárabíó deserves appreciation because of their high-end equipment. “Smáralind has the best projectors and amps,” said the panel. “It is the place to go to see films in the best blockbuster quality.” Runner-Up: Egilshöll Fossaleynir 1

Boasting with the biggest screens of Reykjavík, Egilshöll is worth the trip, even though it is situated in the outskirts of town. It is the best place to get junk food before seeing a trashy blockbuster with high production values, and you can go bowling afterwards in the same building. Previous Winners 2016-8: Bíó Paradís

2015: VIP Theater

2014: Bíó Paradís



