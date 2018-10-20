Winter Is Coming And No One Cares: Where To Buy Warm Stuff In Reykjavík

It’s a snowy morning with a slight wind blowing in your face from the northeast at about 100 km/h and, unfortunately, the situation isn’t dire enough to pull a sickie. Luckily, it’s time to not give a fuck. Fashion and winter go together like Laurel and Hardy, or Trump and bullshit. 101 Reykjavík’s unique boutiques, in addition to having the potential to launch the next Chanel runways show, have a lot to offer when it comes to winter fashion. That’s “winter fashion,” not “outdoor clothing,” just to clarify.

Akkúrat

Aðalstræti 2

If you’re looking for the perfect funky, windproof, foldable, travel-optimized jacket, Akkúrat will be your go-to this winter. They have winter accessories in all colours, and the stand out item is the retro looking PackMack windbreaker (pictured, 24,900 ISK). It’s super light, super easy to stuff into a backpack and (I know a lot of people don’t want to hear this) COLOURFUL. Winters in Iceland are dark enough, it’s alright to show some personality by wearing a bold colour.

Cintamani

Bankastræti 7a

If you want to look like an Icelander—i.e. simultaneously warm and stylish—you should go to Cintamani. From good-looking thermal underwear to super cosy sweaters like the one above (49,995 ISK), there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re on team “I’m actually not that cold,” “It’s quite chilly,” or “OMFG where are the white walkers,” check out this store to be cute as button.

66° North

Laugavegur 17

“It’s pretty much like a happy pill. No sun, no problem— if you decide to be the sun.”

As grandma used to say, “wear a hat.” And who doesn’t listen to their grandma? 66° North has a huge selection of hats (from 3,900 ISK) from “today I hate everyone” black, to “I am the most confident flower in the whole world” pink, to subtler “I’m wearing colour and I like it” shades. Not only will those hats keep you warm, you’ll own a real piece of Icelandic hipness. Owning an orange 66º North logo hat almost guarantees you an Icelandic passport.

Geysir

Skólavörðustígur 16

A shop named after one of Iceland’s most famous landmarks? Well, you gotta check that out. This bright yellow coat from Stand (36,800 ISK) will not only keep you from freezing, it’s pretty much like a happy pill. No sun is no problem, if you decide to be the sun.





Húrra Reykjavik

Men: Hverfisgata 50 / Women: Hverfisgata 78

Húrra Reykjavík is one of those trendy shops that can style you from top to bottom. But if you’re on the lookout for some badass boots, it’s an essential stop. Both pairs of boots in the photos (women: 39,990 ISK; men: 43,990 ISK) give you an idea of how to look cool during the winter without running around in your Nikes with bare ankles. Bonus points: think how happy your grandma will be to see these.