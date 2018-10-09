‘Let Me Fall’ Star Elín Sif Halldórsdóttir’s Perfect Day in Reykjavík

Elín Sif is one of the lead actors in the icelandic smash hit movie ‘Let Me Fall’ (‘Lof mér að falla’). She is also a musician and won the hearts of Icelanders when she debuted in the Eurovision contest two years ago.

Morning

Every morning I start my day with some amazing coffee that I make with my french press. I used to work at Kaffitár and I still prefer their coffee, it’s great. I love going for a run in the morning. I run down to Nauthólsvík and back through Öskjuhlíð. If I’m lucky, it will start raining. I find it very cleansing to run in the rain; it’s a great start to the day.

Mid day

On a perfect day, I would spend time with friends. My best friend, Ragnhildur, would probably drag me to a coffee house or a library so she could study and I could read or get work done. We love going to Perlan. They have a beautiful new coffee house and bistro on the top floor and the panoramic view from there is amazing. I can easily spend hours there.

Afternoon

Me and my band Náttsól try to meet up as much as we can and it’s always a mood lifter. My favourite thing is to write music with them and arrange the vocals. We have almost finished our first album which means that now we are dealing with the less creative side of this process and it can be somewhat frustrating. However, meeting the girls is never dull and they inspire me every time.

Dinner

Me and my friend, Ragnhildur, love walking downtown and finding new places to eat. It seems like a new restaurant opens every week. Our favourite is Kaffi Vínyl or any place that promises juicy veggie burgers. Then we ideally catch up on the current movies shown in Bíó Paradís. It’s also a great place to have a beer, sit down and chat.

Heat of the night

I am more of an A type of a person. I like to unwind and relax before I go to bed. That can often take hours. I make a cup of tea and pick up my guitar. I find that I’m more creative at night when I’m relaxed. On a great night I’ll get into a zone and finish old song ideas or make them better.

