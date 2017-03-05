Grapevine’s Best Of 2017: Best Barber

Published March 5, 2017
Winner
|Stjúri
Kormáks and Skjaldar, Laugavegur 59
A good barber knows that their customers like to have a nice experience as well as a sharp haircut. Stjúri—a tucked-away barber located in top men’s clothing store Kormáks and Skjaldar—knows this better than most. “He has a loyal following,” said one regular on the panel. “Be warned, you have to book three or four months in advance. I’m booked in there for the whole year now. He just does everything so well. You don’t just get the haircut, you can go into the back and have a cup of coffee.” Pick up a bow tie on the way out, now that you’re looking fancy.
Runners Up
|Rakarastofa Ragnars og Harðar
Vesturgata 48
This family business is run by a father-and-son duo, giving the place a welcoming family atmosphere. “A lot of my friends go there,” said one panellist. “They’ve got an old school look. Harðar is the dad and Ragnar is the son. It’s very cosy. I like the look of it.”
|Barber
Laugavegur 66
Previous winner Barber still makes the cut in 2017. Well located on Laugavegur, it’s known for being a place where you can browse records and have a drink while you get your coiff repaired. “It’s social,” said the panel. “And why not have a drink while you get your hair cut?”
Previous Winners
