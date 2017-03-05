Grapevine’s Best Of 2017: Best Bookshop

Mál og Menning

Laugavegur 18

While downtown Reykjavík has quite a few large book shops, in line with the city’s standing as a UNESCO City of Literature, Mál og Menning occupies a special place in the hearts of Icelanders. It has three levels with great curated displays of the latest titles, and for visitors, there’s an area dedicated to selling recent and classic Icelandic literature in the English language. “They have the most space and the best selection,” said the panel. “It has a good atmosphere—there’s no question that it’s the best in town.” The cafe is a haunt of local writers, and it hosts occasional book launches and readings, too.