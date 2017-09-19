Óli Dóri’s Perfect Day In Reykjavík

Óli Dóri is a Grapevine music columnist, and a well known downtown DJ, who also works at Bíó Paradís. Read his Straumur columns here.

First thing in the morning?

I wake up around 9:30, and skip breakfast. After a hot shower and a shave, I’d put on an outfit that I’m digging at the moment. The weather would, of course, be perfect, so I would walk to work. I live in Langahlíð, so I’ll go for a walk around the Miklatún park just around the corner. It’s the perfect start of any day, and a refreshing walk with some great tunes in my ears.

Soundtrack: Washed Out – Hard to Say Goodbye (Lone Remix)

Mid-morning?

One of my favourite things to do is to discover new music, so mid-morning would be spent pumping up the volume on the new sound system at Bíó Paradís, listening to fresh new stuff while working.

Soundtrack: Kedr Livanskiy – Ariadna

Lunch?

At lunch I would go to the newly opened Hlemmur Mathöll for a bite. They have such a good variety of great food to choose from. The Kröst burger is to die for, especially with a glass of champagne. Afterwards I’d swing by Lucky Records for a treasure hunt. On my way back to work I’d stop by the Reykjavík Record Shop for some fresh titles on vinyl.

Soundtrack: Evolution – Kelly Lee Owens

Afternoon?

I play basketball twice a week in Austurbæjarskóli, and on a perfect day I would go there for an hour of basket, followed by an hour at the nearby Sundhöllin for a swim or a soak in the hot tub (unfortunately Sundhöllin is closed at the moment—but, hey, this is my perfect day, so they will open it for me).

Soundtrack: Courtney Barnett & Kurt Vile – Over Everything

Dinner?

I would pick Hverfisgata 12 for dinner—I’m a big fan of pizza and cocktails, and it doesn’t hurt that they always have some great DJs playing there.

Soundtrack: Steve Monite – Only You (Frankie Francis Disco Jam Edit)

Late at night

I would start my perfect night at Bíó Paradís, going to one of our great party screenings and then sticking around for a DJ or band afterwards. After that I would go to Bar Ananas for a basil Gimlet, and then I’d finish the night with a sweaty DJ set at Húrra, Paloma or Kaffibarinn.

Soundtrack: Bicep – Glue

