Best-of
Guides
Sturla Viðar Jakobsson’s Perfect Day In Reykjavík

Sturla Viðar Jakobsson’s Perfect Day In Reykjavík

Hannah Jane Cohen
Words by
@maidofshade
Photos by
Art Bicnick

Published September 7, 2017

Sturla Viðar Jakobsson is the leader of infamous black metal band Svartidauði. Here’s his perfect Reykjavík day.

First thing in the morning?
On my perfect day, I don’t get up because I have long since evolved past the biological need for sleep. So I’d already be up, but at dawn, I’d start the new day off with a balanced breakfast of eggs, bacon, and a protein shake from a cup fashioned out of the skull of the last tourist in Reykjavík. I love to cook.

Mid-morning?
After breakfast, I would go work out. I work out at Reebok in Holtagarðar, but on my perfect day, I’d obviously have my own gym. It would be called “Blood. Fire. Deadlift.” like that Bathory album.

Lunch?
I’m on a ketogenic diet right now. I’m really happy with the results but, goddamn, do I want a pizza sometimes. If I’m still on the diet, I’d go to Hereford Steakhouse for lunch and have a bloody ribeye steak. I’d eat it with my spotter from Blood. Fire. Deadlift. Brophet Brohammed.

Afternoon?
I’d start at Bar 7 with my “entourage” for some cheap beers. We’d be there in a fabulous way, not a shabby way—I’m talking about my “entourage,” make sure there are quotes around it. Then we’d get into a spaceship—this is the perfect day, right? Anyway, that would last until at least 18:00. Then it’s time for coffee. I’d grab a truck driver coffee to-go at Prikið and head across the street to Freddi to reset my high score on the Barb Wire pinball machine. I have the only human high score on it.

Dinner?
Ok, it’s my perfect day so I am no longer doing Keto. Then it’s time to eat half my bodyweight in pizza from Eldsmiðjan. I’m old school, so just pepperoni and cheese.

Late at night?
I guess I’d be playing a show with my band, Svartidauði, in some Dracula castle somewhere. But after that, I have a fire pit that we built in my backyard so I’d just go there, light the fire, dance, and then shoot heroin with Lou Reed and sing about it. You know that song—‘Perfect Day’—is about heroin right? Yet they play it at weddings? People are fucking idiots.

Read more Perfect Days.

Latest

Best-of
Guides
Jono Duffy’s Perfect Day In Reykjavík

Jono Duffy’s Perfect Day In Reykjavík

by

Jono Duffy is Iceland’s premier gay Australian comedian—the only one actually. Here’s his perfect Reykjavík day. Breakfast? I used to

Best-of
Guides
City Guide: Our Favourite Reykjavík Burger Joints

City Guide: Our Favourite Reykjavík Burger Joints

by and

Iceland is mostly known, food-wise, for top quality fish and lamb, and perhaps the traditional (and kinda gross) whale meat,

Best-of
Guides
Ólafur Örn Ólafsson’s Perfect Day In Reykjavík

Ólafur Örn Ólafsson’s Perfect Day In Reykjavík

by

TV Chef Ólafur Örn Ólafsson is a well-known face on the streets of Reykjavík and has appeared as a guest

Best-of
Guides
Get Some Theoretical Summer Sun: A Guide To Parks In Reykjavík

Get Some Theoretical Summer Sun: A Guide To Parks In Reykjavík

by

Wanna crack open a brewski and sit in the sun? Us too. Weather permitting, here are a few green and

Best-of
Guides
The Brunching Hour: Reykjavík’s Most Decadent Hangover Meals

The Brunching Hour: Reykjavík’s Most Decadent Hangover Meals

by , and

If you made use of our guide to Reykjavík’s music venues on page 28, you might well need this one

Best-of
Guides
Volcanoes, Glaciers & Other Wonders: The Best Day Trips From Reykjavík

Volcanoes, Glaciers & Other Wonders: The Best Day Trips From Reykjavík

by and

So, you’ve come to Reykjavík, the elf-infested city of glacial whalesong dreams. Let’s assume you’ve noticed by now that pretty

Show Me More!