Best-of
Guides
Ólafur Örn Ólafsson’s Perfect Day In Reykjavík

Ólafur Örn Ólafsson’s Perfect Day In Reykjavík

Words by
@rvkgrapevine
Photos by
Courtesy Ólafur Örn Ólafsson'

Published July 27, 2017

TV Chef Ólafur Örn Ólafsson is a well-known face on the streets of Reykjavík and has appeared as a guest judge on ‘Masterchef Ísland’.

Favourite breakfast place?
I may be a little biased, but my favourite breakfast place is Rosenberg, where I spend most of my days since we recently took it over. The poached egg and bacon toast and the chia porridge keeps me going. If I had to name another place, I’d pick up some pastries from Brauð & Co. and a coffee from Reykjavík Roasters to enjoy in the morning sun.

What would you do first thing in the morning?
I would go home and have a nap.

Where would you go for lunch?
I love going for lunch! I work nights and I’m a family man so I don’t have many free evenings. I would take my significant other to MatBar on Hverfisgata where they have great fish dishes and Prosecco.

What would you do around midday?
Since my day has turned into a date, I’d want to look all cultural and show my good sides. The Reykjavík Art Museum usually have some great shows. After that I’d go to Marshall House—a fantastic place full of contemporary art.

What would you do in the afternoon?
Happy hour! I like to drink good beer so I would stop at Skúli Craft Bar and grab a couple of Bao Buns from their new truck. I’d then walk to Mikkeler & Friends for another beer, before going to KEX. Since I’m probably tipsy by now, I’d stay longer than I should talking to people I’d never met before.

Where would you go for dinner?
I would most definitely go to Dill! Hands down the very best restaurant in the city. They also have natural wines that I have started a love affair with.

What would you do in the heat of the night?
I know my friends at Dill, so I’d probably stay for a couple of after-service drinks. I would end up going to Kaffibarinn even though I am usually one of the oldest people there. After one too many Fernets at the bar, I’d stagger home with a big smile on my face after my perfect day in the city.

Latest

Best-of
Guides
Get Some Theoretical Summer Sun: A Guide To Parks In Reykjavík

Get Some Theoretical Summer Sun: A Guide To Parks In Reykjavík

by

Wanna crack open a brewski and sit in the sun? Us too. Weather permitting, here are a few green and

Best-of
Guides
The Brunching Hour: Reykjavík’s Most Decadent Hangover Meals

The Brunching Hour: Reykjavík’s Most Decadent Hangover Meals

by , and

If you made use of our guide to Reykjavík’s music venues on page 28, you might well need this one

Best-of
Guides
Volcanoes, Glaciers & Other Wonders: The Best Day Trips From Reykjavík

Volcanoes, Glaciers & Other Wonders: The Best Day Trips From Reykjavík

by and

So, you’ve come to Reykjavík, the elf-infested city of glacial whalesong dreams. Let’s assume you’ve noticed by now that pretty

Best-of
Guides
Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson’s Perfect Day In Reykjavík

Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson’s Perfect Day In Reykjavík

by

Icelandic actor Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson is one of the leads in the Icelandic horror movie ‘Ég man þig’ (“I remember

Best-of
Guides
Best Of Reykjavik: Outdoor Drinking In The Theoretical Sun

Best Of Reykjavik: Outdoor Drinking In The Theoretical Sun

by

The weather in Iceland can change drastically from day to day, and from moment to moment, so you have to

Best-of
Guides
Fix Up Look Sharp: Icelandic Fashion Design, And Where To Find It

Fix Up Look Sharp: Icelandic Fashion Design, And Where To Find It

by and

Reykjavík is home to a diverse variety of local fashion brands, many of whom have their own downtown stores and

Show Me More!