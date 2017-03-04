Grapevine’s Best Of 2017: Best Place To Start The Night

Skúlagata 28



KEX Hostel is a great place to kick off an evening. It’s a hostel bar, but it kind of transcends that description, with an amazing sea view over Faxaflóí and Mount Esja, beautiful decor, spacious tables, and a large wraparound bar with stools to perch on.

It’s especially fun if they’ve got a live show booked—they’re almost always free, with great local and visiting bands. KEX just has a cool atmosphere, with the bonus of great food and a good beer selection (now improved with a happy hour). It can get crowded with the after work crowd, so get there early to find a seat.