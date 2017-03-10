Grapevine’s Best Of 2017: Best Brunch

One of the most-asked questions by visitors to Iceland is: “Where do we eat?” It’s a tough question to answer, as Reykjavík has restaurants catering to many different palettes, and on top of that, it seems like they’re always rising and falling in popularity for one reason or another. But we try to stay on top of things where eating out is concerned. With the help of a panel of self-proclaimed experts, we’ve been able to piece together a guide that gives you a pretty good idea of what’s here in 2017. Use the guide, check out the Facebook page of restaurants and make reservations, if need be, for a true epicurean experience in Reykjavík. And if you have recommendations to the contrary, then drop us a line. We are listening. And we’re hungry.

Winner

Vox

Hilton Nordica, Suðurlandsbraut 2

If the Hilton tag has you scared about prices, fret not. Vox has been consistently drawing the hordes in with their value-for-money brunch since it began. So much so, it’s even a popular wedding gift in Iceland. Vox offers a large selection of salads, cold cuts, desserts and a live counter with specials spanning global cuisine. It’s perfect for travellers wanting to dine in style, families with children (half price for kids under twelve, and under-fives are free!), and for celebrating a birthday.

Runners Up

Coocoo’s Nest

Grandagarður 23

This family-run restaurant in Grandi offers an Italian style aperitivo hour, and their decadent brunch menu starts on Friday and runs through the weekend. It’s a comfortable, homely joint, and the walk along the old harbour will help with your hangover. Slippbarinn

Mýrargata 2

Grandi has several good things going for it. The Marina hotel sits pretty by the harbour, and the brunch at Slippbarinn is worth making the pilgrimage on a weekend. Bubbly and chic, Slippbarinn’s spread is large enough without being overwhelming.

Previous Winners

2016: Coocoo’s Nest

2015: Slippbarinn

2014: Coocoo’s Nest

2013: Vox

2012: Vox

