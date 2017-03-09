Grapevine’s Best Of 2017: Best Cheap Meal

One of the most-asked questions by visitors to Iceland is: “Where do we eat?” It’s a tough question to answer, as Reykjavík has restaurants catering to many different palettes, and on top of that, it seems like they’re always rising and falling in popularity for one reason or another. But we try to stay on top of things where eating out is concerned. With the help of a panel of self-proclaimed experts, we’ve been able to piece together a guide that gives you a pretty good idea of what’s here in 2017. Use the guide, check out the Facebook page of restaurants and make reservations, if need be, for a true epicurean experience in Reykjavík. And if you have recommendations to the contrary, then drop us a line. We are listening. And we’re hungry.

Winner

Bike Cave

Einarsnes 36

If you’re looking for a no-frills, quality meal at honest prices with a fantastic view to boot, then Bike Cave is definitely the place to be. Sure, it’s not bang in the middle of downtown, but the simple cheeseburger, two veggie burger patty options and kjötsupa all come under a 1000 isk each! If that isn’t a cheap meal, we don’t know what is.

Runners Up

Bónus

Multiple locations

The in-house Bónus brand of sandwiches are pretty much the cheapest on-the-go meal in the country. Icelandic favourites include the rækjusalat. “It’s a deluge of mayo with shrimp and boiled eggs—kinda how we like it here,” said our panel, who were also partial to the smoked salmon and roast beef. Súpubarinn

Borgartún 26

This is a true hidden gem not many locals know about, let alone tourists. Tucked away in the basement of a nondescript building on Borgartún, Súpubarinn offers lunch at throwaway prices. The expansive salad and soup bar, and even the hot food counter, are perfect for both the working man and the króna-weary traveller.

Previous Winners

2016: Noodle Station

2015: K-Bar

2014: 10-11 after 14:00

2013: “Sub of the month” at Subway

2012: Íslenski barinn

You can buy a copy of the full Best Of Reykjavík 2017 magazine, posted worldwide, at gpv.is/buybestof.