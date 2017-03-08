Grapevine’s Best Of 2017: Best Family Meal

One of the most-asked questions by visitors to Iceland is: “Where do we eat?” It’s a tough question to answer, as Reykjavík has restaurants catering to many different palettes, and on top of that, it seems like they’re always rising and falling in popularity for one reason or another. But we try to stay on top of things where eating out is concerned. With the help of a panel of self-proclaimed experts, we’ve been able to piece together a guide that gives you a pretty good idea of what’s here in 2017. Use the guide, check out the Facebook page of restaurants and make reservations, if need be, for a true epicurean experience in Reykjavík. And if you have recommendations to the contrary, then drop us a line. We are listening. And we’re hungry.

Winner

Hamborgarafabrikkan

Höfðatún 2, Kringlan 4-12 & Hótel Kea, 600 Akureyri

It may not always be the first place that springs to mind as being family-friendly, but The Hamburger Factory comes out ahead of the other contenders simply because of the thoughtfulness that goes beyond the children’s menu. There are plenty of distractions for young diners, and orders are taken earlier and the food served in time to keep young temperaments in line, making this a popular choice for those venturing out with the kids. And all this without compromising on service!

Runners Up

KEX Hostel

Skúlagata 28

Kex might not spring to mind as the average family-friendly diner, but this converted former biscuit factory has a lot going for it. While they don’t have a dedicated children’s menu, the small plates easily double up as kiddie snacks and the quirky decor keeps even the most distracted child occupied. Laundromat

Austurstræti 9

Laundromat continues to enjoy its family-friendly reputation. The spacious play area downstairs keeps them little humans occupied, and if you’re a breastfeeding mama or daddy-on-duty, the view from the main dining space makes for some great people-watching.

Previous Winners

2016: Laundromat

2015: KEX

2014: Laundromat

2013: Laundromat

2012: Laundromat

