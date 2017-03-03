Grapevine’s Best Of 2017: Best Thai Restaurant

One of the most-asked questions by visitors to Iceland is: “Where do we eat?” It’s a tough question to answer, as Reykjavík has restaurants catering to many different palettes, and on top of that, it seems like they’re always rising and falling in popularity for one reason or another. But we try to stay on top of things where eating out is concerned. With the help of a panel of self-proclaimed experts, we’ve been able to piece together a guide that gives you a pretty good idea of what’s here in 2017. Use the guide, check out the Facebook page of restaurants and make reservations, if need be, for a true epicurean experience in Reykjavík. And if you have recommendations to the contrary, then drop us a line. We are listening. And we’re hungry.

Winner

Ban Thai

Laugavegur 130

Ban Thai is one of those rare gems in Iceland that consistently deliver tongue-tickling, satisfying Thai fare despite the challenges of being on a distant island, nowhere close to Thailand. Don’t be fooled by their extensive menu, these guys mean business. They have something for everyone—creamy coconut curries from the South or fiery “jungle” dishes from the North. Our favourites are the laab (minced meat salad with generous piles of fresh herbs) and the green curry with strips of crunchy bamboo shoots. As a regular on our panel quipped: “Anything good enough for Russell Crowe is good enough for me.”

Runners Up

Mai Thai Bistro

Laugavegur 118

If you haven’t eaten at this charming little supermarket sit-down, we suggest you rectify that. Reykjavík may not always deliver on popular world cuisine, but Thai food is a largely satisfying affair. Skip the popular pad Thai and ask for the simple stir fried veggies, or any of the curries—they’ll even do a brown rice fried rice for those who hanker for extra fibre. Yummi Yummi

Hverfisgata 123

The square by Hlemmur promises to be a food destination, and the Little Thailand vibe in the triangle is completed by this newly renovated takeaway. Besides the surly-sweet service, it is the kapoo moo sab (stir-fried ground pork with chillies and fresh basil, with steamed rice, topped with a fried egg) that keeps us going back for more.

