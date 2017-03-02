Grapevine’s Best Of 2017: Best Pool

Lækjarhlíð 1a, 270 Mosfellsbær



With big crowds at the city-centre pools, our panel chose the tucked-away Lágafellslaug as their current favourite swimming spot.

Mosfellsbær’s modern swimming palace still has, as our panel noted, “that new pool smell.” It has everything you could want for a perfect swimming experience: spacious hotpots, multiple slides and amusements to keep the kids happy, a small but perfectly formed sauna, and a steam room with a view over the mountain of Úlfarsfell. It’s a twenty-minute drive from downtown, but it’s worth it—and if you’re driving the Golden Circle or heading on a northbound road trip, it’s right in your path.