Iceland Is Weird But So Great #7: The Pagan Yule

The Christmas season may be behind us now, but did you know that Christmas is loaded with heathen trappings?

In this installment of Iceland Is Weird But So Great, take a visit to the Ásatrú Society, a pagan religious group who worship the old Norse gods, like Odin and Freyja. You’ll see how they regard Yule, how they practice it, and how they feel about Christians using their symbolism and iconography (spoiler: they’re cool with it).

