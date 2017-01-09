The Cold Never Bothered The Invisible Man #GVPics

Reykjavík’s been snowy, rainy and sunny all in the span of two weeks. The only thing that´s been steady for a few days is the fireworks you hear everywhere around. And every year, it gets people outside to take spectacular photos.
Check out the winner and runners-up and remember to keep tagging your pictures with #gvpics for a chance at becoming next week’s champion!
One of the most beautiful place to catch the firework spectacle on New Year’s Eve.
Best NYE ever, Icelanders sure know how to celebrate!
Clouds reflecting in puddles of melted snow.
Short glimpse of the sun yesterday at Þorvaldseyri.
Views of mountains are always nice…
You might live in Reykjavik for years, but she's still gonna impress you every day 💙
… but also very impressive and colorful.
Random shopping carts #Icelandicstyle
Too many fireworks to capture in one shot.
A romantic couple enjoying the fireworks from a distance.
Happy2017!🎉 Lets make this year awesome!✨
Puffins welcoming you to 2017.
🎆Hey hey hey🎆 Happy 2017 from the Mr Puffin squad, we're looking forward to seeing ya all next summer 🎉 📷: Marcus Bergström
Fireworks in a mysterious cloud of red.
And the winner is
A little known Icelandic Christmas tradition is Skötuhreinsa, the Airing Out of Dry Clean-Only Garments. It is usually performed overnight from the 23rd of December, after the traditional Þorláksmessa meal of putrified skate, until the afternoon of the 24th or whenever it starts raining horizontally again.
Congrats, Jessica! Your photo is arty and interesting at the same time. There’s a T-shirt and Grapevine goodie bag waiting for you at our office (or coming to you in the mail).
Thanks to all the Instagrammers who participated in this week’s contest! Keep on finding creative ways to capture Iceland’s beauty on your iPhone, and make sure to follow @RVKgrapevine and use the hashtag #GVpics to compete in next week’s competition.