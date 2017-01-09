The Cold Never Bothered The Invisible Man #GVPics

Reykjavík’s been snowy, rainy and sunny all in the span of two weeks. The only thing that´s been steady for a few days is the fireworks you hear everywhere around. And every year, it gets people outside to take spectacular photos.

Check out the winner and runners-up and remember to keep tagging your pictures with #gvpics for a chance at becoming next week’s champion!

One of the most beautiful place to catch the firework spectacle on New Year’s Eve.

Clouds reflecting in puddles of melted snow.

Views of mountains are always nice…

… but also very impressive and colorful.

Looks like something out of a Star Wars story A photo posted by Norbert von Niman (@norboborbo) on Jan 2, 2017 at 10:51am PST

Random shopping carts #Icelandicstyle

Too many fireworks to capture in one shot.

Happy New Year everyone! Handheld shaky video but the heart was there 😉 Partying and fireworks firing in Reykjavik for the New Year’s Eve #happynewyear A video posted by Júlli Jónsson – French Viking. (@julli_jonsson) on Jan 2, 2017 at 4:01am PST

A romantic couple enjoying the fireworks from a distance.

Puffins welcoming you to 2017.

Fireworks in a mysterious cloud of red.

Happy New Year everybody near and far! #happynewyear #fireworks #Iceland A photo posted by Stefán Már Cilia (@stefancilia) on Dec 31, 2016 at 5:34pm PST

And the winner is

Congrats, Jessica! Your photo is arty and interesting at the same time. There’s a T-shirt and Grapevine goodie bag waiting for you at our office (or coming to you in the mail).

Thanks to all the Instagrammers who participated in this week’s contest! Keep on finding creative ways to capture Iceland’s beauty on your iPhone, and make sure to follow @RVKgrapevine and use the hashtag #GVpics to compete in next week’s competition.