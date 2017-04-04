Dude Stabbed At Metro Burger

A man was stabbed in the doorway of Metro, a burger joint in Kópavogur last night, reports RÚV.

According to witnesses there was no preluding argument and the whole incident seemed to come out of nowhere.

Two young men in their twenties were arrested late last night, suspected of committing the crime.

Thankfully, the injured man’s life is not in danger. The staff of Metro told reporters they were shaken by the incident and that there was quite a bit of blood on the scene.

Metro obviously closed its doors in the aftermath of the attack and for the duration of the police investigation – well, except the drive-thru.

The two young men arrested of the crime will most likely be interrogated today and the case is being formally processed by the capital area police.