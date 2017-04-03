Can’t Legally Stop Women From Being Topless

Can’t Legally Stop Women From Being Topless

Nanna Árnadóttir
Words by
@nannaarnadottir
Photos by
Wikimedia Commons

Published April 3, 2017

There are no legal grounds for municipalities banning women from being topless at Icelandic swimming pools, says Supreme Court Lawyer, Unnar Steinn Bjarndals.

RÚV reports that Unnar told Reykjanesbær’s Sports and Leisure Council that it can’t legally insist that women cover their breasts while visiting public swimming pools.

The council, who sought Unnar’s advice on the issue are attempting to clarify dress codes for public swimming pools as there weren’t any specific guidelines, merely an unwritten rule that women wear bikini tops if not a full swimsuit.

In light of Unnar’s ruling Reykjanesbær and Reykjavík municipality have released statements announcing that people can wear however much or however little they’d like so long as they wear swim bottoms.

Unnar said that even if a municipality wished to ban women from going topless they’d be in for an uphill battle as they’d have to prove not only legal precedent but also that toplessness somehow infringed common decency.

Additionally, banning women from going topless goes against equality between the sexes, Unnar’s judgment reads, it would be easy to argue that prohibiting women from being topless was discrimination and likely a violation of women’s right to express themselves.

Latest

News
HUH! Hafþór Is Europe’s Strongest Man… Again, Again, Again!

HUH! Hafþór Is Europe’s Strongest Man… Again, Again, Again!

by

Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson is Europe’s Strongest Man, reports RÚV. He won the title by just two points after a fierce

News
Russian Navy Conducting “Exercises” Near Snæfellsnes

Russian Navy Conducting “Exercises” Near Snæfellsnes

by

Grapevine has confirmed reader tips that the Russian Navy appears to be conducting exercises just north of Grundarfjörður, in Snæfellsnes.

News
VIDEO: Woman Calls Out Government For Healthcare Failure

VIDEO: Woman Calls Out Government For Healthcare Failure

by

A video of a woman calling out the government for healthcare failures has gone viral on Facebook, with over 180,000

News
Man Officially Charged For Birna’s Murder

Man Officially Charged For Birna’s Murder

by

Deputy District Prosecutor, Kolbrún Benediktsdóttir, has officially charged a man with the murder of Birna Brjánsdóttir, reports RÚV. The man

News
Pirate Party Want Referendum To Restart EU Talks

Pirate Party Want Referendum To Restart EU Talks

by

The Pirate Party have put forth an EU referendum proposal to restart negotiations with the European Union, reports RÚV. The

News
Keflavík Airport Grinds To Halt Over Security Issue

Keflavík Airport Grinds To Halt Over Security Issue

by

Keflavík airport ground to a halt yesterday afternoon when all flights were put on hold and passengers asked to go

Show Me More!