Russian Navy Conducting “Exercises” Near Snæfellsnes

Grapevine has confirmed reader tips that the Russian Navy appears to be conducting exercises just north of Grundarfjörður, in Snæfellsnes.

The news comes just days after Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Icelandic President Guðni Th. Jóhannesson and “jokingly” offered to lend Russia’s military to Iceland.

'You need help?' Putin jokingly offers military assistance to Iceland https://t.co/5WDb7yADwE pic.twitter.com/Xu8XpojZB6 — Ruptly (@Ruptly) March 30, 2017

Russian military vehicles have come close to Iceland before. As reported, two unidentified Russian bomber airplanes, probably Tupolev Tu-22Ms, flew directly under an Icelandic passenger jet traveling from Keflavik to Stockholm last September.

The nature of the exercises is at this time unknown. No munitions have been fired, but the ships are reportedly sailing in different circular formations. The Icelandic Coast Guard has not as yet responded, raising questions as to whether the Icelandic government was privy to these operations beforehand and simply neglected to inform the public, as is customary to do.

The Grapevine will keep readers updated on developments as they arise.