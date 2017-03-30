Pirate Party Want Referendum To Restart EU Talks

Pirate Party Want Referendum To Restart EU Talks

Nanna Árnadóttir
Art Bicnick

Published March 30, 2017

The Pirate Party have put forth an EU referendum proposal to restart negotiations with the European Union, reports RÚV.

The Pirate Party suggest a referendum for the spring of 2018, with the simple question: “Would you like the government to restart accession negotiations with the European Union for Iceland’s possible membership?”

With two simple options, Yes or No.

Iceland applied to join the bloc in 2009 after elections in lieu of the economic crisis lead to a left-wing government.

When the next government took over – despite promises not to and in the face of major protests, the right-wing coalition scrapped Iceland’s bid in 2015.

The then-Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gunnar Bragi Sveinsson, said at the time that Iceland’s interests were “better served outside” the EU.

