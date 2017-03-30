Keflavík Airport Grinds To Halt Over Security Issue

Keflavík airport ground to a halt yesterday afternoon when all flights were put on hold and passengers asked to go through additional security checks, reports Vísir.

Airport security doing their best to move passengers @kefairport pic.twitter.com/JBtoNXdyUh — Thinh Nguyen (@ThinhNguyen007) March 29, 2017

About two to three thousand passengers were asked to submit to a weapons search after a security mix up forced ISAVIA – who run the airport – to put all flights on hold.

Shortly before the searches were announced a flight had landed from Nuuk, Greenland. While the passengers on the flight from Greenland had submitted to security checks prior to boarding the measures in place in Nuuk don’t technically live up to international standards, meaning the Nuuk passengers should have been subjected to additional checks upon landing in Iceland.

However, their plane was redirected to a different gate and passengers disembarked. By the time ISAVIA officials realised their mistake the passengers were already among other passengers in the terminal and therefore all 2-3000 passengers had to go through security a second time to be on the safe side.