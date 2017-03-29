Iceland’s Epic Euro Smiting Triggers Baby Boom

Iceland’s Epic Euro Smiting Triggers Baby Boom

Published March 29, 2017

It’s been nine months since Iceland’s smiting of England in the Euro Cup – often referred to as the island nation’s greatest humiliation since Brexit.

This month brings tidings of another win for Iceland, an unprecedented baby boom to bolster our numbers.

A coincidence?

Ásgeir Pétur Þorvaldsson, an anesthesiologist at Iceland’s University Hospital doesn’t think so and tweeted the hospital “set a record for the number of epidurals” in the maternity ward this weekend, “nine months after the 2-1 victory against England.”

Editor’s note: The Grapevine found that Ásgeir Pétur’s claims appeared to be unsubstantiated. See our follow-up story.

