Iceland’s Epic Euro Smiting Triggers Baby Boom

It’s been nine months since Iceland’s smiting of England in the Euro Cup – often referred to as the island nation’s greatest humiliation since Brexit.

This month brings tidings of another win for Iceland, an unprecedented baby boom to bolster our numbers.

A coincidence?

Ásgeir Pétur Þorvaldsson, an anesthesiologist at Iceland’s University Hospital doesn’t think so and tweeted the hospital “set a record for the number of epidurals” in the maternity ward this weekend, “nine months after the 2-1 victory against England.”

hehehe dagsins: sett var met í fjölda mænudeyfinga á fæðingarvakt um helgina – níu mánuðum eftir 2-1 sigurinn á Englandi 😉 — Ásgeir Pétur (@asgeirpetur) March 27, 2017

Editor’s note: The Grapevine found that Ásgeir Pétur’s claims appeared to be unsubstantiated. See our follow-up story.