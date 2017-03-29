Environment Minister Supports Shutting Plant Down

Environment Minister Supports Shutting Plant Down

Nanna Árnadóttir
Words by
@nannaarnadottir

Published March 29, 2017

Iceland’s Environment Minister, Björt Ólafsdóttir, believes shutting down the United Silicon plant in Reykjanesbær is an acceptable course of action.

“I think that [shutting the plant down] is an acceptable option,” Björt told RÚV last night. “I want to assist the Environment Agency apply the strictest possible requirements so we can create conditions where this kind of things can’t go on.”

“It’s tough to see these outdated policies become a reality time and time again, even though we’re in 2017,” Björt added. “But this is what all the previous administrations have worked towards. They’ve given tax breaks to other similar initiatives, initiatives that pollute. That’s what we’re having to deal with today.”

As reported, The Environmental Agency of Iceland and the Directorate of Health are meeting to discuss plans of action regarding the United Silicon plant in Reykjanesbær.

Earlier this week the Reykjanesbær Municipal Council demanded the plant be shut down after consistently dangerous levels of arsenic were measured in the air, causing health complaints among the local residents.

United Silicon released a statement suggesting the pollution could be caused by something other than the plant, but the Environment Agency said that simply was not true and have limited the plant’s working capacity while the matter is handled.

Latest

News
Iceland To Abandon Currency Altogether

Iceland To Abandon Currency Altogether

by

Sources close to Grapevine within the Central Bank have confirmed that Iceland is going to abandon its age-old love-hate relationship

News
First Lambs Of Spring Arrive

First Lambs Of Spring Arrive

by

A collective welcome to the first lambs born in Iceland this spring. The two little floofy black ram lambs were

News
Silicon Plant Denies Pollution, No One Buying It

Silicon Plant Denies Pollution, No One Buying It

by

The Environment Agency of Iceland has rejected a statement from United Silicon suggesting that the high levels of arsenic in

News
Reykjavík of Yore: Laugardalshöllin

Reykjavík of Yore: Laugardalshöllin

by

Laugardalshöllin was Iceland’s largest gymnasium for decades. The house was designed by Gísli Halldórsson and Skarphéðinn Jóhannesson, and its construction

News
Music Picks: Auður Meets Jason Mraz

Music Picks: Auður Meets Jason Mraz

by

Ketamine, Chicken, and Butter Shades of Reykjavík / Hrnnr & Smjorvi Saturday – April 1 – 22:00 – Hvíti Riddarinn

News
Funds Secured For Children’s Addiction Treatment Facility

Funds Secured For Children’s Addiction Treatment Facility

by

Iceland’s Minister of Social Affairs and Equality has secured 500 million ISK to the construction of a substance abuse treatment facility

Show Me More!