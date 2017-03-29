Environment Minister Supports Shutting Plant Down

Iceland’s Environment Minister, Björt Ólafsdóttir, believes shutting down the United Silicon plant in Reykjanesbær is an acceptable course of action.

“I think that [shutting the plant down] is an acceptable option,” Björt told RÚV last night. “I want to assist the Environment Agency apply the strictest possible requirements so we can create conditions where this kind of things can’t go on.”

“It’s tough to see these outdated policies become a reality time and time again, even though we’re in 2017,” Björt added. “But this is what all the previous administrations have worked towards. They’ve given tax breaks to other similar initiatives, initiatives that pollute. That’s what we’re having to deal with today.”

As reported, The Environmental Agency of Iceland and the Directorate of Health are meeting to discuss plans of action regarding the United Silicon plant in Reykjanesbær.

Earlier this week the Reykjanesbær Municipal Council demanded the plant be shut down after consistently dangerous levels of arsenic were measured in the air, causing health complaints among the local residents.

United Silicon released a statement suggesting the pollution could be caused by something other than the plant, but the Environment Agency said that simply was not true and have limited the plant’s working capacity while the matter is handled.