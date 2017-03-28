First Lambs Of Spring Arrive

First Lambs Of Spring Arrive

Nanna Árnadóttir
Words by
Photos by
Road_less_trvled / Creative Commons

Published March 28, 2017

A collective welcome to the first lambs born in Iceland this spring.

The two little floofy black ram lambs were born at the farm in Fagraneskot and mark the arrival of spring in Iceland. The angel babies are doing great and more are expected later this week.

“We’ve got another ewe who’s expecting, she’ll probably deliver this week actually,” said farmer Guðmundur Jónsson.

RÚV reports that this is the earliest lambs have ever arrived at the farm of Fagraneskot but that the mild winter may be a contributing factor.

South East Iceland Birds Observatory has also announced that there have been confirmed sightings of Plover, another spring marker in Iceland.

Disclaimer: The photograph heading this article with the two lambs are from Creative Commons as we were unable to secure a high resolution image of the two angel floofs. However, the photograph in the text of this article features one of the two newborns. 

