UPDATE: Man Just Couldn’t Wait To Shoot His Gun

Police have arrested the man who shot off a gun in Kópavogur earlier this week, reports RÚV.

Police confirm that the man confessed to the gunfire and his excuse was that he had just had the weapon serviced and simply couldn’t wait to try it out after he picked it up.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Police have seized the gun and other weapons in the man’s possession and his gun license has been revoked.

As reported, Capital Area Police were called to Kópavogur after reports of gunfire in Grundahverfi.

According to police officials, a witness saw the man shoot off his gun and shells were found on the scene.