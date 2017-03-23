Investigation Opened Into Chatty Bus Driver

An investigation has been opened into an incident in which a bus driver allegedly spoke on his mobile phone without using a hands-free system while driving the bus between Selfoss and Hvolsvöllur.

“It’s illegal and we tell our drivers not to do it,” said Jóhannes Rúnarsson, Managing Director of Strætó bs.

Jóhannes told Vísir that the company would look into the complaints and that Strætó would treat the issue with the utmost severity.

Passengers on the bus claim the driver was on the phone for a long time while driving the bus, one hand on the phone, the other on the wheel.