Local Mink Shot Dead In The Streets

The scuttling mink spotted in Reykjavík city centre yesterday morning has been shot by an animal control officer, reports Vísir.

“We arrived on the scene and he’s dead now,” said Þráinn Svansson with Animal Control. “We’ve got the best gun in the world for the job, a Benelly. That’s a shotgun.”

A bystander told reporters that there was a ripple of shock through the crowd when the animal control officer took out the shotgun and that a group of tourists unfortunately witnessed the whole ordeal.

Þráinn insists that all measures were taken to prepare people for the shot – and only a single shot was needed to complete his mission – and that he didn’t believe anyone seemed surprised or scared.

“We try to react as quickly as possible when we get these kinds of calls,” said Þráinn. “Our main task is to protect the birds at the pond. There was just one shot then it was all over, thankfully.”

Goodnight sweet mink, may your restful slumber be one of eternal peace.