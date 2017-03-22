Local Mink Shot Dead In The Streets

Local Mink Shot Dead In The Streets

Nanna Árnadóttir
Words by
@nannaarnadottir
Photos by
Visit Reykjavik

Published March 22, 2017

The scuttling mink spotted in Reykjavík city centre yesterday morning has been shot by an animal control officer, reports Vísir.

“We arrived on the scene and he’s dead now,” said Þráinn Svansson with Animal Control. “We’ve got the best gun in the world for the job, a Benelly. That’s a shotgun.”

A bystander told reporters that there was a ripple of shock through the crowd when the animal control officer took out the shotgun and that a group of tourists unfortunately witnessed the whole ordeal.

Þráinn insists that all measures were taken to prepare people for the shot – and only a single shot was needed to complete his mission – and that he didn’t believe anyone seemed surprised or scared.

“We try to react as quickly as possible when we get these kinds of calls,” said Þráinn. “Our main task is to protect the birds at the pond. There was just one shot then it was all over, thankfully.”

Goodnight sweet mink, may your restful slumber be one of eternal peace.

Latest

News
Gunshots Fired In Kópavogur

Gunshots Fired In Kópavogur

by

Capital Area Police were called to Kópavogur at around 21:00 last night after reports of gunfire in Grundahverfi. As many

News
BEWARE: Mink Terrorising The Streets Of Reykjavík

BEWARE: Mink Terrorising The Streets Of Reykjavík

by

A mink has been spotted scuttling across the streets of Reykjavík. The unnamed mink was captured on video by the

News
Without Asylum In Iceland, Will Be Deported To Iran, Likely Executed

Without Asylum In Iceland, Will Be Deported To Iran, Likely Executed

by

Grapevine has just learned that Amir Shokrgozar, an asylum seeker from Iran, has been denied any kind of care or

News
Might Shut Down Historic Site Because People Are Terrible

Might Shut Down Historic Site Because People Are Terrible

by

The Ministry for the Environment and Natural Resources have denied The Environment Agency of Iceland’s request for funds to stop

News
Search For Artur Ended Until New Evidence Surfaces

Search For Artur Ended Until New Evidence Surfaces

by

The search for Artur Jarmoszko, who went missing early this month, will be put on hold until further evidence surfaces,

News
Hunger-Striking Afghan Arrested, Will Be Deported Tomorrow

Hunger-Striking Afghan Arrested, Will Be Deported Tomorrow

by

Abdolhamid Rahmani, an Afghan asylum seeker who went on hunger strike nearly three weeks ago, has been arrested. He is

Show Me More!