Seal Population Down 77% Since 1980

Seal Population Down 77% Since 1980

Nanna Árnadóttir
Words by
@nannaarnadottir
Photos by
Andreas Trepte/Wikimedia Commons

Published March 17, 2017

Iceland’s seal population has decreased by a third in the last six years and is at dangerously low levels, reports RÚV.

According to a new report by Iceland’s Marine Research Institute, the seal stock has depleted by 77% since they first began to monitor the seal population in 1980.

Icelandic authorities have set population thresholds in place to preserve the seal population and would ideally like a minimum of around 12.000 seals but the current estimate is only around 7.600.

Reasons for the decline are, according to the report, poorly understood. But the Marine Research Institute cites aggressive fishing and environmental changes as possible factors.

Seals are often by-caught in lumpsucker-and cod gillnet fisheries, and warming sea temperatures has triggered changes in breeding success, population sizes, distribution and survival of species like seals who are reliant on sandeel for nutrition.

Latest

News
Minister Of Tourism: Not Trying To Lure More Tourists

Minister Of Tourism: Not Trying To Lure More Tourists

by

The Minister of Tourism, Þórdís Kolbrún Reykfjörð Gylfadóttir, has said that Iceland should not be trying to lure any more

News
Scouts Stumble Upon Tourist Stuck In Ravine, Save Her

Scouts Stumble Upon Tourist Stuck In Ravine, Save Her

by

A group of scouts with the Garðarbær Scout Rescue Team were doing training at Þingvellir National Park when they stumbled

News
Icelandic Man Arrested In Texas

Icelandic Man Arrested In Texas

by

An Icelandic man was arrested in Austin, Texas last week for assaulting his Icelandic girlfriend at the Four Seasons hotel,

News
Icelandic Crime Doc Coming To Netflix

Icelandic Crime Doc Coming To Netflix

by

An Icelandic documentary on the “Guðmundar- and Geirfinnur Case” called Out of Thin Air will be coming to Netflix in

News
Can’t Guarantee Volcano Evacuation Warnings

Can’t Guarantee Volcano Evacuation Warnings

by

Regulation of Post and Telecommunication (RPT) in Iceland has announced that they cannot guarantee timely evacuation messages in the event

News
ESCANDALO: Outfit Plagiarised For Eurovision

ESCANDALO: Outfit Plagiarised For Eurovision

by

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, EUROVISION SEASON! Unfortunately, Iceland’s National Broadcaster, RÚV, is in some hot water

Show Me More!