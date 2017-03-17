Minister Of Tourism: Not Trying To Lure More Tourists

Minister Of Tourism: Not Trying To Lure More Tourists

Nanna Árnadóttir
Words by
@nannaarnadottir
Photos by
Raffaele Piano

Published March 17, 2017

The Minister of Tourism, Þórdís Kolbrún Reykfjörð Gylfadóttir, has said that Iceland should not be trying to lure any more tourists, reports RÚV.

“The number of tourists has increased by a lot in a very short space of time,” said Þórdís. “I think our real job right now is to protect the position we’re in. The number of visitors is not the goal, but rather that we manage to provide quality and create more value in the industry.”

She added that it was necessary to focus more on infrastructure, to build proper walking paths and stairs as well as a focus on building up the industry itself.

The number of tourists grew by 39% from 2015-2016, or roughly 1.8 million people and it is expected to grow by an additional 30% which will add pressure to the airports, roads, hotels and natural sites that are already working hard to accommodate the influx.

Grímur Sæmundsen, chairman of the Icelandic Travel Industry Association, is by contrast optimistic about how the country will cope with the increase over the summer.

“I think we can handle the numbers expected,” said Grímur. “But I have expressed concerns about this growth going on unchecked. We need to look at controlling this flow of tourists to the country better than we have in the past. I think that’s the key.”

Latest

News
Seal Population Down 77% Since 1980

Seal Population Down 77% Since 1980

by

Iceland’s seal population has decreased by a third in the last six years and is at dangerously low levels, reports

News
Scouts Stumble Upon Tourist Stuck In Ravine, Save Her

Scouts Stumble Upon Tourist Stuck In Ravine, Save Her

by

A group of scouts with the Garðarbær Scout Rescue Team were doing training at Þingvellir National Park when they stumbled

News
Icelandic Man Arrested In Texas

Icelandic Man Arrested In Texas

by

An Icelandic man was arrested in Austin, Texas last week for assaulting his Icelandic girlfriend at the Four Seasons hotel,

News
Icelandic Crime Doc Coming To Netflix

Icelandic Crime Doc Coming To Netflix

by

An Icelandic documentary on the “Guðmundar- and Geirfinnur Case” called Out of Thin Air will be coming to Netflix in

News
Can’t Guarantee Volcano Evacuation Warnings

Can’t Guarantee Volcano Evacuation Warnings

by

Regulation of Post and Telecommunication (RPT) in Iceland has announced that they cannot guarantee timely evacuation messages in the event

News
ESCANDALO: Outfit Plagiarised For Eurovision

ESCANDALO: Outfit Plagiarised For Eurovision

by

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, EUROVISION SEASON! Unfortunately, Iceland’s National Broadcaster, RÚV, is in some hot water

Show Me More!