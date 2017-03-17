Hildur Yeoman Opens New Boutique

Published March 17, 2017

Celebrated Icelandic fashion designer Hildur Yeoman opened the doors of her brand new boutique yesterday, at Skólavörðustígur 22b. As well as selling her own designs—characterised by fine fabrics with colourful, distinctive, busy prints—the new store will also sell work by an assortment of Hildur’s fellow designers, as well as jewellery, French tea and other interesting trinkets.

We dropped by at the store opening party to take a look. If you’d like to learn more about Hildur’s life, work, and her celebrated ‘Transcendence’ collection, you can read our in-depth feature—and August 2016 cover story—here, and follow her on Facebook here.

