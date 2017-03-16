Scouts Stumble Upon Tourist Stuck In Ravine, Save Her

A group of scouts with the Garðarbær Scout Rescue Team were doing training at Þingvellir National Park when they stumbled upon a tourist who’d fallen down a a small ravine, reports Vísir.

The tourist, who had been hiking with a friend of hers over a lava field had fallen into a narrow, 5 metre deep crack in the ground after some snow which was covering the ravine gave way beneath her.

As they were training for exactly this type of scenario anyway, the scouts strapped on their helmets and harnesses and pulled the woman up to safety, unharmed.

Thanks scouts!