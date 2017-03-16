Scouts Stumble Upon Tourist Stuck In Ravine, Save Her

Scouts Stumble Upon Tourist Stuck In Ravine, Save Her

Nanna Árnadóttir
Words by
@nannaarnadottir
Photos by
Þjóðgarðurinn á Þingvöllum

Published March 16, 2017

A group of scouts with the Garðarbær Scout Rescue Team were doing training at Þingvellir National Park when they stumbled upon a tourist who’d fallen down a a small ravine, reports Vísir.

The tourist, who had been hiking with a friend of hers over a lava field had fallen into a narrow, 5 metre deep crack in the ground after some snow which was covering the ravine gave way beneath her.

As they were training for exactly this type of scenario anyway, the scouts strapped on their helmets and harnesses and pulled the woman up to safety, unharmed.

Thanks scouts!

Latest

News
Local Man Sets Self On Fire, Cites Boredom

Local Man Sets Self On Fire, Cites Boredom

by

Selfoss Police were called to their local Krónan supermarket this weekend following reports of a young man who’d caught fire,

News
Icelandic Man Arrested In Texas

Icelandic Man Arrested In Texas

by

An Icelandic man was arrested in Austin, Texas last week for assaulting his Icelandic girlfriend at the Four Seasons hotel,

News
Icelandic Crime Doc Coming To Netflix

Icelandic Crime Doc Coming To Netflix

by

An Icelandic documentary on the “Guðmundar- and Geirfinnur Case” called Out of Thin Air will be coming to Netflix in

News
Can’t Guarantee Volcano Evacuation Warnings

Can’t Guarantee Volcano Evacuation Warnings

by

Regulation of Post and Telecommunication (RPT) in Iceland has announced that they cannot guarantee timely evacuation messages in the event

News
ESCANDALO: Outfit Plagiarised For Eurovision

ESCANDALO: Outfit Plagiarised For Eurovision

by

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, EUROVISION SEASON! Unfortunately, Iceland’s National Broadcaster, RÚV, is in some hot water

News
Artist Of The Issue: Elín Edda

Artist Of The Issue: Elín Edda

by

Elín Edda is a young artist, a published author and a soon-to-be graphic designer. She released a book of poems

Show Me More!