Local Man Sets Self On Fire, Cites Boredom

Nanna Árnadóttir
Words by
@nannaarnadottir
Photos by
Chmee2/Wikimedia Commons

Published March 16, 2017

Selfoss Police were called to their local Krónan supermarket this weekend following reports of a young man who’d caught fire, reports Vísir.

When police arrived at the scene, there was no fire to speak of but a 19 year old did admit to having poured gasoline on himself, then self-immolating.

The teenager had brought a friend along, armed with a fire extinguisher and good sense. He’s the one who took the initiative to put his friend out after he set himself on fire.

When police asked the boy why he had set himself on fire, he said he’d done it because it was boring to live in Selfoss, and seemed like it could be fun.

Luckily the teenager was unharmed as he’d had the foresight to slather himself in vaseline before lighting the match.

