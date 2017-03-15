Icelandic Crime Doc Coming To Netflix

News
Nanna Árnadóttir
Mosaic Films

Published March 15, 2017

An Icelandic documentary on the “Guðmundar- and Geirfinnur Case” called Out of Thin Air will be coming to Netflix in the summer, reports MBL.

The Guðmundar- and Geirfinnur Case, an unsolved Icelandic murder case from the 1970’s is one of the country’s lingering mysteries and one of the darkest stains on our collective conscious.

In December 1976 six suspects confessed to the murders of Guðmundur Einarsson and Geirfinnur Einarsson. The suspects’ interrogation, torture, and solitary confinement at the hands of the police, and their eventual incarceration for crimes they most likely did not commit has lead to a decision to rehear the case.

In 2014, the BBC published an in-depth investigation into the case, which you can read here.

Out of Thin Air will premiere on the BBC and RÚV in June and stream on Netflix as of July 1.

