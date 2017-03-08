One In Ten Workers Foreign Nationals

One In Ten Workers Foreign Nationals

Nanna Árnadóttir
Words by
@nannaarnadottir
Photos by
BenAveling/Wikimedia Commons

Published March 8, 2017

Foreign nationals now comprise 10.3% of the work force, reports Vísir.

That is roughly 2000 more than in 2008 and just over 20.000 people in total. That means 1 in 10 people working in Iceland today are from abroad.

“It’s actually less foreign labour than we expected,” said Karl Stefánsson of the Directorate of Labour. “We just don’t really have enough of a labour force domestically to meet any further growth in the construction industry. The only way to counter it would be if the Icelanders who moved to Norway after the economic crash came home.”

Latest

News
VIDEO: Man Destroys Easter Egg Display

VIDEO: Man Destroys Easter Egg Display

by

A man became an unexpected folk hero on social media yesterday after footage of him destroying an Easter Egg display

News
Afghan Asylum Seeker, Facing Deportation, On Hunger Strike

Afghan Asylum Seeker, Facing Deportation, On Hunger Strike

by

Abdolhamid Rahmani, an asylum seeker from Afghanistan, is facing an impending deportation to Greece, despite having been extorted into accepting

News
Children Award Sexist Radio Host “Most Arrogant Award”

Children Award Sexist Radio Host “Most Arrogant Award”

by

Children’s organisation Stelpur Rokka (Girls Rock) have announced they plan to award radio host Frosti Logason with the Most Arrogant Award

News
Tourist Found Dead In Iceland AirBnB

Tourist Found Dead In Iceland AirBnB

by

A young American man was found dead at his Reykjavík AirBnB flat Saturday morning, reports Stundinn. The man was visiting Iceland

News
Radio Host Facing Major Backlash After Sexist Remarks

Radio Host Facing Major Backlash After Sexist Remarks

by

The hosts of radio show Harmageddon are under fire this week after one of the hosts suggested that singer Hildur

News
Sigmundur Davíð Says Infamous Interview Was “Staged”

Sigmundur Davíð Says Infamous Interview Was “Staged”

by

Former Prime Minister Sigmundur Davíð Gunnlaugsson, who was forced to resign in the wake of a now-infamous interview where he

Show Me More!